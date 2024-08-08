Taylor Swift fans find a safe space in Vienna amid 'Eras Tour' cancellation

A church in Vienna just offered a safe haven to rather disheartened Swifties.

As the three consecutive night shows of August 8, 9 and 10 of the sensational Eras Tour were cancelled in the Austrian city, the church offered Taylor Swift’s fans a place to gather and listen to her music.

The Lutheran City Church was made open to all ticket holders in the city as Pastor Julia Schnizlein invited people for the special gathering.

Taking to her official Instagram account, she placed a collage of images, featuring the Lover crooner on a sign outside the church and announced on her Story, “Dear Swifties, we feel for you. You can sing your heart out here.”

Many fans shared their experiences on different social media platforms, where one Swiftie, Kristi Hovington, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Thank you lovely church in Vienna that played Taylor Swift songs the day of the first cancelled concert and gave lots of sad Swifties a place to gather. Thanks to the police for keeping us all safe!”

For the unversed, Taylor Swift cancelled her Eras Tour concerts in Vienna after Austrian law enforcement arrested two people, who were alleged of plotting a major terrorist attack at one of the pop star’s sold-out shows.