Casey Affleck reveals Matt Damon keeps turning down his directing requests

Casey Affleck revealed that he wants his long-time friend Matt Damon to direct his movies but he always turns down.



On Thursday, August 8, Casey appeared on a recent episode of SiriusXM's Literally with Rob Lowe podcast ahead of his new movie The Instigators with Matt.

The 48-year-old Academy Award-winning actor opened up about Matt declining his offers to direct his films.

"I wish that Matt would direct because he understands movie making so well and he is such a good writer," Casey told host Rob Lowe.

He went on to say, "Every time I get a script, I send it to him to direct, including Instigators. I sent it to him and I said, 'Would you direct this?' And, like as always, he said no."

Casey and Matt who have known each other since their childhood, have worked together multiple times since their 1977 film Good Will Hunting, which was co-written by Matt with Ben Affleck.

However, Matt has produced Casey’s film Manchester by the Sea for which Casey won an Oscar for the best actor.

Matt has not spoken about why he doesn’t want to work behind the camera, but Casey thinks "it's partly the time commitment."

"He likes to work and he wants to go from one to the next. And I think he has, he wants to do a lot of things and he thinks, I don't wanna be on one thing for 18 months," Casey said.

He added, "Then also — maybe he's waited so long that he thinks it has to be perfect. He's never said that, and I don't mean that as a slight, but I think he's just like, he has to find something that is perfect."

The Instigators is all set to stream on Apple TV+ on August 9.