Katy Perry spills secret beauty tool she snatched from Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry gave an inside look into her bag's contents including one thing she stole from her fiance Orlando Bloom.



In a recent installment of British Vogue's "In the Bag" series, the 39-year-old singer revealed all the items she usually carries in her purse.

She began with a lint roller and shared her weird habit, “I swear by my lint roller, I will lint roll the bottom of my feet before I get into bed. Is that weird? Do we all have weird things like that? I think we do. I just shared mine with the world."

The Dark Horse singer shared that after the birth of her and Bloom’s daughter, the contents of her bag have changed.

"[I] always have a snack, always have water for her. Always have, like, a little toy or something that she can play with," she noted.

It is pertinent to mention that thier daughter Daisy was born in August 2020.

Moreover, a beauty tool that is Perry’s must-have is a red light therapy wand that she stole from Bloom.

"When I'm not wearing makeup, I do some skin prep. Okay, I swear by this little guy. It's called the Solawave. I stole this from Orlando's [Golden] Globes gift basket,” she admitted

"It's just this little pen, and it's so handy, dandy. Turn it on. And it's red light therapy. And I just go up, up, up. I'm doing work, I'm taking calls. Red light therapy just helps create more collagen, I think, and bring your skin back to life. Health is wealth,” the Firework singer explained.