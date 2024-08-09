Prince William, Kate Middleton urged to step up their game amid new challenges

Prince William and Princess Kate have been warned they have an "awful lot of work to do" to prove themselves as the Prince and Princess of Wales.



According to James Evans, a member of the Welsh Senedd, the couple must step up their efforts to engage with Welsh life and politics.

In a conversation with GB News, he revealed that William and Kate are now hiring a new assistant private secretary to focus on Wales.

"This isn't actually a new role,” Evans explained. “It was a role that the previous Prince of Wales, our now King, had.”

"He had somebody in place within the Palace who was actually advising on Welsh matters, was close to Welsh life, and close to Welsh political affairs.

"It is very, very positive that the Waleses have decided to bring this role back because there has been a little bit of criticism that they haven't spent enough time in Wales and haven't really given the role probably the credit it deserves,” he added.

He went on to noted, "It's understandable, though, with everything that has been going on within their private life.

"But it is very positive to see them actually taking the role of Prince and Princess of Wales now more seriously, and I hope they find the right person to give them the advice that they are going to need if they are going to be more integral here to Welsh life and the Welsh public life as well."