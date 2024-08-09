Prince Harry, Meghan Markle win support over new project to shield kids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received support over their new project, The Parents Network, aimed at protecting children from online threats.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to work on the initiative after drawing on their own experiences as parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In a conversation with CBS Sunday Morning, the couple talked of their desire to shield their children from online threats and support other parents in doing the same.

Ever since they announced their project, critics have accused Meghan of making the issue about herself, however, the duo now seems to be receiving support over the cause.

During a discussion on The Royal Record podcast, GB News' Royal correspondent Cameron Walker said, "[Meghan's] critics have already started to point the finger at Meghan, saying she's making all of this about herself, which I don't think is particularly fair, but I can see perhaps where they're coming from as well."

To this, Svar Nanan-Sen, replied, "Yes, I think Meghan and Harry both stressed in the interview that this was motivated by their love for their own children, their desire to protect them and also to help other parents protect their children.”

"We heard Meghan mention Archie and Lilibet, she described them as amazing,” he added. "She also said, 'All you want to do as a parent is to protect them. So when we see what's happening in the online space, we know there's a lot of work to be done.'”

He continued: "Prince Harry then followed that up by saying that, 'Parents now need to be first responders in helping their children tackle these issues.'

"So for me, what came across was a desire to protect Archie and Lilibet and also help other parents protect their children."

"Yes. Again, it's a charitable cause, not focusing too much on themselves and a worthy cause, which I think the world really can get behind,” Cameron noted.