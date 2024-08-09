Snoop Dogg makes surprise phone call amid triumph at Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg gave a surprise phone call to the ladies who got medals in the 200-meter final Track and Field at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 52-year-old hip hop legend could be heard saying, “Great job, ladies! Great job!” to the three ladies in a Facebook Reel shared by the official Team USA Track and Field account.

In regards to the video, it featured Gabby Thomas, who had just won the gold for Team USA, Julien Alfred, who made Saint Lucia proud by taking home silver, and Brittany Brown, the bronze winner who also represented Team USA, as per Daily Mail.

While feeling excited over her accomplishments at the games, Brown made a point of letting the superstar rapper know that she's from Pomona, California, which is just 45 miles northeast of his hometown of Long Beach, California.

In this regards, Brown told the Gin and Juice star, “Snoop Dogg, I know you have a team in Pomona, California. I'm from Pomona. I'm just letting you know I'm from Pomona. IE, Pomona,” to which Snoop quickly replied, “You already know — most definitely. Y'all made me proud today.”

Furthermore, as per the publication, Snoop who has served as a special ambassador for NBC during the major sports event, has been all over the Olympics with his commentary and appearances both solo and with Martha Stewart.

As far as Thomas is concerned, her new gold medal in the 200m in Paris came on the heels of her accomplishments at the 2020 Olympics games in Tokyo, Japan, for which she took home the bronze medal in the 200m and a silver as part of the women's 4 × 100m relay.