Travis Kelce gets 'very concerned' for Taylor Swift post terror attack

Travis Kelce is worried about his girlfriend, Taylor Swift after a terrorist attack which took place at one of the pop superstar’s Eras Tour shows in Vienna, Austria.

According to Page Six, the Kansas City Chief’s player is “very concerned and he “immediately contacted Swift, when he heard the news.”

Furthermore, as per the publication, Kelce has no plans to rush over to Europe to be by the You Belong With Me singer’s side because of his NFL commitments.

Additionally, the Chiefs tight end and his teammates are currently in training camp to prepare for the 2024 football season, which kicks off on September 5th.

In regards to Taylor Swift, Austrian authorities arrested two suspects who allegedly targeted Swift’s Eras Tour.

As per the outlet, the suspects remained in police custody, however Swift’s team took precaution either way by canceling all three of her upcoming shows in Vienna this weekend, which were scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention that the football star has been dating the singer since a year now.