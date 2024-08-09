 
Geo News

Host leaves Meghan Markle 'furious' in latest interview with Harry?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also confirmed the launch of their new campaign

By
Web Desk
|

August 09, 2024

Host leaves Meghan Markle 'furious' in latest interview with Harry?

A royal expert has claimed that the host has left Meghan Markle ‘furious’ in latest interview alongside Prince Harry on Sunday.

This has been claimed by Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of the California-based royal couple, while speaking to Dan Wootton.

CBS host Jane Pauley told Meghan in latest interview: "I'm dancing around this [Meghan's mental health claims] because I can see you're uncomfortable with me even going there."

Responding to it, Meghan said: "I understand why you are though. I wasn't expecting it, but I understand why you are. When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey, certainly mine, is to be able to be really open about it. I haven't really scraped the surface of my experience but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way.”

Royal commentators Angela and Wootton reflected on Meghan’s reaction with Levin claiming, "I imagine that's the sort of question, she wasn't there for that, because she said 'I did not expect this'. But you could see she couldn’t contain her anger and fury."

Nelly's feelings on casino arrest exposed
Nelly's feelings on casino arrest exposed
Channing Tatum teases 'Gambit' movie after 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo video
Channing Tatum teases 'Gambit' movie after 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo
Colin Farrell's son James' initial misdiagnosis left actor hopeless
Colin Farrell's son James' initial misdiagnosis left actor hopeless
Third suspect detained over planned attack on Taylor Swift's Vienna gigs
Third suspect detained over planned attack on Taylor Swift's Vienna gigs
Prince William shares his excitement as he receives 'fantastic news'
Prince William shares his excitement as he receives 'fantastic news'
Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish planning something big for the Paris Olympics 2024
Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish planning something big for the Paris Olympics 2024
Meghan Markle branded cruel for hurling accusations at cancer-stricken family
Meghan Markle branded cruel for hurling accusations at cancer-stricken family
Reason behind Travis Scott's arrest at luxury hotel revealed video
Reason behind Travis Scott's arrest at luxury hotel revealed