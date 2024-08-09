Host leaves Meghan Markle 'furious' in latest interview with Harry?

A royal expert has claimed that the host has left Meghan Markle ‘furious’ in latest interview alongside Prince Harry on Sunday.



This has been claimed by Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of the California-based royal couple, while speaking to Dan Wootton.

CBS host Jane Pauley told Meghan in latest interview: "I'm dancing around this [Meghan's mental health claims] because I can see you're uncomfortable with me even going there."

Responding to it, Meghan said: "I understand why you are though. I wasn't expecting it, but I understand why you are. When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey, certainly mine, is to be able to be really open about it. I haven't really scraped the surface of my experience but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way.”

Royal commentators Angela and Wootton reflected on Meghan’s reaction with Levin claiming, "I imagine that's the sort of question, she wasn't there for that, because she said 'I did not expect this'. But you could see she couldn’t contain her anger and fury."