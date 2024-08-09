Victoria Beckham drops major news about her fragrance line

Victoria Beckham has announced a new launch in her business venture.

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar magazine, Victoria revealed the addition of a new fragrance to her expanding collection.

The fashion designer, wife of David Beckham, shared that her fourth perfume will be released in early October.

"My fourth fragrance, which launches in early October," she told the outlet.

This new addition follows her recent launch of three gender-neutral fragrances earlier this year: Portofino ’97, Suite 302, and San Ysidro Drive.

Victoria, who started her fashion brand in 2008, has successfully branched out into various areas including accessories, shoes, and beauty products.

Additionally, Victoria also shared her fashion essentials in the interview.

She revealed that she cannot live without a pair of jeans from her own brand, Nike Air Jordans, and a pinky ring gifted by David, which matches one he bought for their daughter Harper.