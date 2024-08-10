Blink-182 'hope to see' fans 'soon' amid sudden concert cancellation

Blink-182 just made a tough decision to cancel two of their scheduled shows.

The iconic pop-punk band announced this decision due to their front man, Tom DeLonge, falling ill a little unexpectedly.

Their concerts for the ongoing One More Time… Tour was held in late June while the Dammit crooners played their latest show at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

As per multiple reports, fans witnessed DeLonge fall sick during their latest performance however, Blink-182’s vocalist Mark Hoppus came forward and performed a bunch of unexpected tracks.

Unfortunately, on Thursday, the band took to their official X account, formerly Twitter and announced the cancellation of their Friday and Saturday shows, stating, "Unfortunately, due to illness we are unable to make it to Kansas City and St Louis. If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically.”

"If you purchased from a third-party reseller (Stubhub, Seatgeek, Vividseats) etc, please reach out to your point of purchase. We are so sorry and hope to see you next time,” Blink-182 further wrote.

Next performance lined up for the band is at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Monday, August 12, while the tour is scheduled to mark its last concert at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, on Friday, October 11.