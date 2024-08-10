 
Brooke Boney shares thoughts while posing with Snoop Dogg amid Olympics

Brooke Boney opens up about 'breakdancing routine' while she takes over social media with Snoop Dogg amid Olympics

August 10, 2024

Channel Nine's Brooke Boney takes over social media while sharing her thoughts on Australian Olympian Rachel Gunn's moves in Paris on Friday.

The 36-year-old, also known as Raygun's video, goes viral after she failed to impress the judges and scored no points ahead of the Breaking Event finals.

According to Daily Mail, Boney, who is in Paris for Nine's Olympic coverage, later shared on her Instagram that she watched the breakdancing alongside US rapper Snoop Dogg.

Furthermore, after Raygun's performance, Boney took to her stories with a selfie in which she was seen posing with the famed U.S. rapper, while she captioned the snap, “Ha ha ha, what the heck just happened?” alongside green and gold heart emojis, suggesting a response to Gunn's efforts which have drawn a torrent of derision from fans.

As per the publication, the popular presenter also shared a picture of a DIY T-shirt that was worn by a supportive family member who watched from the crowd.

Additionally, Raygun competed in three qualifying rounds on Friday, and the Australian ultimately scored no points against any of her three rivals.

