Sir Rod Stewart cancels two shows due to health battle

Sir Rod Stewart got forced to cancel two shows after being struck down with another health battle.

In this regards, he took it to Instagram while informing his fans that he would be missing a planned gig that night and another one on Saturday after being tested positive for Covid-19.

Furthermore, the Maggie May singer was set to perform at Stateline in Nevada on Friday, followed by a gig at Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, California, both of which have now been postponed.

Additionally, the statement confirmed that the concerts have been moved to later this month, while giving Rod time to recover from his illness as it read, “We regret to announce that tonight's Rod Stewart concert in Stateline, NV and his August 10 show in Lincoln, CA have been postponed, as the singer recovers from a summer strain of Covid-19."

As per Daily Mail, in regards to this, the fans of the rocker were quick to respond as they sent many wishes to the musician about speedy recovery.



However, some of them expressed their disappointment at the last minute cancellation.

According to the publication, the news came after Rod was forced to cancel his 200th residency celebration show in Las Vegas due to strep throat, with the gig at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace axed just hours before.