Lindsay Lohan names person she wants to have real life 'Freaky Friday' type switch with

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have picked people to have real life body swaps with

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have reprised their roles for a Freaky Friday movie called Freakier Friday and are revealing who they’d have real life body swaps with.

During Disney’s D23 fan event showcase in Anaheim, the actresses were asked who they’d trade places with in real life

"Anyone? Maybe my baby," she replied with a laugh in a conversation with People.

Lindsay shares son Luai Shammas, 1, with husband Bader Shammas.

"Just to see — because he is, so pure and just so happy, just to see life through his eyes, just every day. He’s just this beautiful bundle of joy. I can’t think of anything else.”

Meanwhile, Curtis wants to switch places with an WNBA star.

"I wanna be Caitlin Clark for a day. I wanna play basketball like Caitlin Clark," the Halloween star said.

"She's my lucky number, 22," she remarked.

Lohan and Curtis played mother-daughter duo Anna and Tess Coleman in Freaky Friday. The duo magically switch places for one day. The duo end up understanding each other better when they spend a day in the other person’s literal shoes.