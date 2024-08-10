Jennifer Aniston plotting revenge against Angelina Jolie: Report

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly still holding yearslong grudge against Angelina Jolie.



As fans will be aware, it was believed that Angelina Jolie’s involvement with Brad Pitt on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith proved to be the cause of Jennifer and Brad’s divorce.

Decades later, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly that the beef between these two has remained alive.

In addition to this the source claimed that Jennifer Aniston is trying to prove her worth by establishing herself as an activist just like Angelina.

The insider began, “She’s being very sincere when she makes her endorsements. She fully supported Joe Biden and she’s now completely behind Kamala Harris.”

They also added, “But it’s an open secret that she’d also love to prove she’s every bit as important in the activism arena as Angelina.”

The source also noted, “Jen is very passionate about the causes she supports. Obviously, animal welfare is one big one, and politics is another.”

“It’s always annoyed Jen that Angelina’s got this reputation as some sort of saint, when she doesn’t see her that way at all,” the insider concluded.