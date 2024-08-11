Prince Harry gets reality check from King Charles despite olive branch

Prince Harry got a reality check from his father King Charles after he refused to take his calls and forgive him for his public attacks and rants against the Royal family.



According to a latest report, the Duke of Sussex’s public criticisms of the Royal Family have strained his relationship with the monarch to the point where there is no going back.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal author and expert Tom Quinn revealed that Harry was expecting that Charles would forgive him but was stunned when his calls went unanswered.

He claimed that the King is furious with Harry's repeated attacks and now expects an apology from Harry before they can move forward.

"Despite all his criticisms Harry always assumed he would be forgiven by his father,” the expert said. "He thought Charles would make amends for the hurt that- in Harry’s view – justified the criticisms."

He added, "Despite Harry’s attacks on the royal family his father has avoided responding by attacking his son publicly, but privately, King Charles is furious.

"So much so that he is now refusing to take calls from his son."