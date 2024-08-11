Angelina Jolie pays no heed to Jennifer Aniston's lame antics: Source

Angelina Jolie is reportedly not interested in Jennifer Aniston’s “lame” way to “one up her.”



Recently, it was reported that Jennifer Aniston is holding grudge against Angelina Jolie because married her after divorcing Jennifer.

For those unversed, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt tied the knot in 2000 only to part ways five years later. This was the same year when Angelina and Brad’s infamous movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith was released.

Now, an insider told Life & Style that the Friends veteran “is convinced Angelina spread rumors about her being just a vapid and self-serving rom-com star.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston is trying “to prove she’s every bit as important in the activism arena as Angelina” with her involvement in politics and advocacy for animal rights, as per this source.

“Over the years Angelina has been quite dismissive of Jen and her intellect and that’s always bugged her,” the tipster tattled.

They also spilled the beans and claimed, “Jen sees an opportunity to get more front and center with this election because, in her view, it’s a crucial time in American history and democracy is at stake, and the added bonus is she can get one over on Angelina in the process.”

“Angelina is aware that Jen is holding these petty grudges and wanting to one up her and thinks it’s lame that she can’t move on,” the insider also claimed.

Speaking of the Maleficent actor, the insider declared, “She’s certainly not threatened, never has been and never will be” after which they resigned from the chat.