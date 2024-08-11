Photo: Jon Favreau promises something rewarding for ‘The Mandalorian’ fans

The Mandalorian was a huge hit among Star Wars fans, and after season three, its creator, Jon Favreau, said it’s time to give loyal fans a treat.

This comes in the face of a new movie instead of season four on The Mandalorian & Grogu.

In a chat with Scott Sanders at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the director, who was on the panel with series executive producer Dave Filoni, opened up about his forthcoming movie in an energetic way.

Describing his goal for the loyal fans of the character, he said this movie will "have something that rewards people who have been with [The Mandalorian] since the beginning, and with Star Wars since the beginning."

Apart from this, the Marvel star also shared other reasons he wished to have from the film, i.e., to tap into a wider audience through the appeal of hit characters Din Djarin and Grogu, as he said, "All the kids know who that is,” referring to Grogu.