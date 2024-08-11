Chris Evans reacts to Ryan Reynolds' 'BEST gift'

Chris Evans just reacted to Ryan Reynolds’ heartfelt tribute!

After the Deadpool & Wolverine star posted a lengthy appreciation note to the 43-year-old actor, for his cameo in the aforementioned film, as Johnny Storm, Evans gave an emotional response.

Taking to the comments section, the Captain America star wrote, “Damn it. There’s something in my eye,” with a red heart emoji. “There may be an ocean of Chrises, but only one Ryan Reynolds. And he gives the BEST gifts. This one is gonna be tough to beat,” Evans added.

As he referred to Reynolds’ final slide that featured his character, Deadpool’s funny yet grisly death in the film, Evans noted, “Also, I think I really pop in that last picture.”

In his tribute to Evans, the Deadpool star wrote, how “part of the movie’s theme is saying goodbye… And one of the gifts of working on the film is that we got to say goodbye on different terms.”

“Seeing Johnny Storm (if only for a short while) was like seeing someone you miss come back from the dead in a dream. Way too brief and too lovely to be real,” Ryan Reynolds penned.