Taylor Swift charms Vienna fans with delightful surprise

Taylor Swift, who had to cancel her Eras Tour concert in Vienna, delighted fans with a free gift.



In this regard, the 34-year singer teamed up with Disney+ to give her international fans a gift of watching her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) for free, as per People.



For this, the streaming giant partnered with cable station ORF to broadcast her film in Austria on Saturday.

Moreover, the OTT platform is also streaming a free trial of its premium service for limited-time for the Swifties to watch her era film from August 10.

This moves comes after three of Taylor’s shows were cancelled in Vienna due to terrorist attack.

For those unversed, the singer was due to perform three concerts at the Ernst Happel Stadium on August 8, 9, and 10, however, shows were cancelled after attack reports.

As per the publication, concert organisers in Austria said they had expected up to 65,000 fans inside the stadium at each concert and as many as 30,000 onlookers outside, where authorities said the suspects planned to strike.