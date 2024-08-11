 
Geo News

Celine Dion criticises politician for making an unauthorized move

Celine Dion called out US politician through social media

By
Web Desk
|

August 11, 2024

Celine Dion criticises Donald Trumps unauthorized move
Celine Dion criticises Donald Trump's unauthorized move

Celine Dion apparently seemed disappointed with Donald Trump's latest move.

The singer bashed politician’s unauthorized act of using her My Heart Will Go On song from 1997 movie Titanic at his Montana campaign rally without her permission.

Picture Source: X
Picture Source: X

Dion called out the former US president in a statement issued by her management on social media that reads: "Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana."

"In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. And really, THAT song? (sic)," it added.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The politician used the song at an interval during his rally in Bozeman, Montana.

Kim Raver shares her ‘incredible feelings' for Grey's Anatomy
Kim Raver shares her ‘incredible feelings' for Grey's Anatomy
Meghan Markle starting to demand a more driven partner than Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle starting to demand a more driven partner than Prince Harry
Prince William leaving Kate Middleton out to dry because of his fears
Prince William leaving Kate Middleton out to dry because of his fears
Taylor Swift charms Vienna fans with delightful surprise
Taylor Swift charms Vienna fans with delightful surprise
Britney Spears responds to Blake Lively's tribute
Britney Spears responds to Blake Lively's tribute
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and boyfriend Ken Urker throw gender reveal surprise video
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and boyfriend Ken Urker throw gender reveal surprise
Gwen Stefani announces cancellation of her upcoming concert
Gwen Stefani announces cancellation of her upcoming concert
Princess Beatrice taking ‘confidence' tips from Kate Middleton video
Princess Beatrice taking ‘confidence' tips from Kate Middleton