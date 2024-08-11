Celine Dion criticises politician for making an unauthorized move

Celine Dion criticises Donald Trump's unauthorized move

Celine Dion apparently seemed disappointed with Donald Trump's latest move.



The singer bashed politician’s unauthorized act of using her My Heart Will Go On song from 1997 movie Titanic at his Montana campaign rally without her permission.

Picture Source: X

Dion called out the former US president in a statement issued by her management on social media that reads: "Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana."

"In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. And really, THAT song? (sic)," it added.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The politician used the song at an interval during his rally in Bozeman, Montana.