'Deadpool & Wolverine' marks major milestone at box office

August 11, 2024

Continuing its success at the box office, Deadpool & Wolverine has surpassed the elusive billion-dollar mark globally this weekend.

Domestic ($494.3M) and international ($535.2M) business made the film on its way to becoming the top U.S. R-rated movie after it was a few steps behind 2019's Joker, according to Deadline.

In the meantime, Ryan opened up about the future of his titular character after the recent big hit movie.

"I would say Shawn made it pretty clear, and I think in the most loving way because, talk about the greatest uptown problem any human beings could have is a studio like that saying, ‘What's next?’ or, ‘How can we make something else?’" he told Collider.

He continued, "But this movie was made as a complete experience. It wasn't meant to be a commercial for another movie. It wasn't meant to be any of that stuff. I get a great deal of joy making a movie like that."

Though, Ryan admitted, " I have no idea if I'll ever wear that Deadpool suit again. I hope I do, but I don't know. Right now's the time to just kind of hang it up for a bit and see what happens next."

