Kate Middleton, Prince William do no use ‘naughty step' on screaming children

Kate Middleton and Prince William have strict ground rules for bringing up their children, it is revealed.



During times of inconvenience or bad behaviour from one of their children, the Prince and Princess of Wales have a mellow tactic to discipline Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Speaking to Fabulous, royal expert Claudia Joseph said: “I think Kate has learned an awful lot from her legacy project, the early years project, about how to bring children up.

“She came from a very, very stable, happy family home, growing up with her sister Pippa and brother James.

“I think she has learned a lot from her mother and wants to replicate her happy childhood for her children.”

The biographer added: “They’re a very relaxed couple, and it shows in the way they are with their children.”

Claudia shared: “I think both William and Kate are very much agreed on how they bring their children up, and they don't want to shout at them, heckle them, or use the naughty step.

“They believe in explaining to the children what they've done wrong and why they have to behave well in public.”