Billie Eilish, Charli XCX song 'Guess' dethroned by THIS song

Chase & Status and Stormzy just made it to the top!

As per Official Charts, the musicians’ collaboration on their rather popular beat, BACKBONE has claimed the number one spot on the Official Singles Chart.

The rather catchy song marks the first UK number one single for the influential dance duo while it is the overall fourth chart-topper in Stormzy’s career.

Additionally at the midweek mark, the rising sensation, Chappell Roan claimed two spots on the chart, with Good Luck, Babe! being on number two and Hot To Go on number 17.

Following in third place after the Red Vine Supernova singer, is the reigning former chart topper, Guess, a collaboration between Billie Eilish and Charli XCX.

Moreover, other songs by Eilish as well as Charli XCX have also made it to the charts, including Birds of a Feather on number five and Apple on number nine, respectively.

The hit tracks by Sabrina Carpenter, Please Please Please and Espresso follow each other with thirteenth and fourteenth place.

Finishing on number twenty is none other than the popular Too Sweet by Hozier, a song released in March, that is still remaining as one of the top songs on multiple charts.