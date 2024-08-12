 
Geo News

Billie Eilish, Charli XCX song 'Guess' dethroned by THIS song

Billie Eilish and Charli XCX song 'Guess' is now on third place in the Singles Chart

By
Web Desk
|

August 12, 2024

Billie Eilish, Charli XCX song Guess dethroned by THIS song
Billie Eilish, Charli XCX song 'Guess' dethroned by THIS song

Chase & Status and Stormzy just made it to the top!

As per Official Charts, the musicians’ collaboration on their rather popular beat, BACKBONE has claimed the number one spot on the Official Singles Chart.

The rather catchy song marks the first UK number one single for the influential dance duo while it is the overall fourth chart-topper in Stormzy’s career.

Additionally at the midweek mark, the rising sensation, Chappell Roan claimed two spots on the chart, with Good Luck, Babe! being on number two and Hot To Go on number 17.

Following in third place after the Red Vine Supernova singer, is the reigning former chart topper, Guess, a collaboration between Billie Eilish and Charli XCX.

Moreover, other songs by Eilish as well as Charli XCX have also made it to the charts, including Birds of a Feather on number five and Apple on number nine, respectively.

The hit tracks by Sabrina Carpenter, Please Please Please and Espresso follow each other with thirteenth and fourteenth place.

Finishing on number twenty is none other than the popular Too Sweet by Hozier, a song released in March, that is still remaining as one of the top songs on multiple charts.

Mollie King, fiancé Stuart Broad reveal they're expecting another baby
Mollie King, fiancé Stuart Broad reveal they're expecting another baby
Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish caught up in 'viscous campaign'
Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish caught up in 'viscous campaign'
Prince William, Kate Middleton share THIS message on Team GB's success video
Prince William, Kate Middleton share THIS message on Team GB's success
Madonna posts unseen photos of son Rocco as he turns 24
Madonna posts unseen photos of son Rocco as he turns 24
Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy earns praise from grandma Tina Knowles video
Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy earns praise from grandma Tina Knowles
Ryan Anderson reacts to Gypsy Rose Blanchard baby's gender reveal
Ryan Anderson reacts to Gypsy Rose Blanchard baby's gender reveal
Elle King reflects on 'fat camp' trauma inflicted by dad Rob Schneider
Elle King reflects on 'fat camp' trauma inflicted by dad Rob Schneider
Billie Eilish & Finneas reveal challenges in making music
Billie Eilish & Finneas reveal challenges in making music