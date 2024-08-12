Kate Middleton makes another cameo appearance from vacation

 
August 12, 2024

Kate Middleton has just surpised her fans by popping into a video alongside her husband Prince William and fans are in awe.

The video in question has been shared to the couple’s Instagram account and shows them celebrating the Britian’s Olympians in a video dedicated to their performance.

“From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB,” Kate Middleton can be heard saying in the video.

Even Prince William joined in and added, “Well done on all you’ve achieved. You’ve been an inspiration to us all.”

For those bit the duo had on casual attire, while Kate Middleton was in a black and white stripped full-sleeved shirt, her husband had on a blue Olympics shirt.

Other notable mentions in the video also included Snoop Dog and also David Beckham, among others.

