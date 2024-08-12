Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned they have no rights to overstep William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been met with a massive wave of resistance from experts who believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to take the proper route before they infuriate Prince William.



Royal commentator and expert Angela Levin made these admissions public during her interview with Darren Grimes on GB News.

In that conversation she warned the Sussexes about treading carefully and not crossing paths with ‘infuriated’ Prince William.

This even led her to give her own two cents on the matter and was quoted saying, “It doesn’t look good. They aren’t representing the royals but they are trying to,” with this upcoming trip to Colombia.

In the eyes of Ms Levin, “Unless they break themselves away completely, they don’t have the right to do this.”

Not to mention, “it will be very annoying for the King and infuriating for William. I think they are going to do it because they will stay in a four-figure sum room, but I think it’s impossible.”

“The but is, Sophie Wessex went to meet the same woman Meghan is meeting, the vice president. She spoke about women not treated well and went to look at what could be done.”

“I was astonished when I read that because she is close to the Royal Family, and they didn’t seem to mind her doing it.”

So while she feels “it can’t be as bad out there as what is being made out,” yet “it’s still dangerous.”