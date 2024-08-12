Prince Albert exposes what he really feels about Princess Charlene

Prince Albert has just gotten honest about what he thinks of Princess Charlene, and how it was like when they first met.

According to a report by the Monaco Tribune the Prince got really candid for this chat and began by admitting, “I don’t know if we fell in love back then. You know, after that I didn’t see Charlene again for several years.”

But when it comes to what he remembers of his meeting with his partner, he began gushing over her personality and said, “First of all, I thought that she was an excellent swimmer, and that she was friendly, cheerful and approachable. We had a great time.”

He even slipped in a sly jibe near the end of his converastion and concluded by saying, “I don’t know if I should say this, but that night I got her into a bit of trouble because I didn’t get her ‘home’ in time.

For those unversed, Prince Albert's marriage to Princess Charlene has been marred with speculations and divorce rumors since the day of his wedding.

From specultions that the Princess had gotten cold feet due to Prince Albert's paternity lawsuits to later accusations of an impending divorce when she returned to South Africa, her home country, due to health concerns.