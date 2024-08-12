Nick Jonas treats fans with a sneak peak into his family life

Nick Jonas spent some family time with his wife Priyanka Chopra and 2-year-old daughter Malti Marie.

While enjoying summer days with his family, the famous singer took to his Instagram to share a carousel post that featured snaps of his wife and daughter, as he captioned by writing, “Lately,” with a heart.

The first photo from the carousel featured Chopra and Malti wearing matching pirate hats. He also shared a video in which Malti was pretending to give her singer dad a haircut with toy scissors.

In response, the Jonas Brother’s member said “Thank you,” to his two-year-old daughter as she smiled at the camera and continued snipping.

Furthermore, Malti was also captured repeatedly saying “Oh my God” to her 31-year-old father before another clip featured her watching her mother hug people on set. The post ended with an image of the tot sleeping in an airplane.

Additionally, some photos featured Nick Jonas. One picture showed him sitting behind a microphone, while another monochromatic photo featured him sporting a wild mullet hairstyle.

In the comments section, one fan wrote, “What a beautiful family,” while another added, “So adorable, Malti is precious!!”

To those unversed, Nick Jonas’ post came after his wife also shared a carousel post of family moments after wrapping up her upcoming movie The Bluff.