Robin William's daughter Zelda clears up controversy about his 'pet Monkey'

Robin Williams’s daughter, Zelda, addressed a controversy regarding her father on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Zelda marked her dad's death anniversary by debunking what has become a rumor that the Jumanji star, who died on August 11th, 2014, owned a pet Monkey, which is considered illegal in some countries.

According to Independent, the rumor circulated due to a viral photo of the actor with a monkey perching on his shoulder.

As per the publication, this picture was shared on X by Time Capsule Tales, who claimed that it had been taken days before Williams’ death. The account also referred to the monkey as his “pet”.

However, Zelda stepped in to clear the air once and for all, by writing, “It’s been brought to my attention some probably AI written BS like this is going viral. Dad didn’t own a pet monkey. NO ONE should.”

It turned out that the monkey, who now lives at an animal rescue center, had appeared in the Night at the Museum franchise, a sequel of which Williams was working on before his death.

Furthermore, Zelda added in a separate post, “Since more completely false or badly researched posts are likely to go viral on Dad’s death anniversary, maybe just assume they’re all BS (they usually are).”

And since it was the actor's death anniversary, many celebrities took to their social media to give a sweet tribute to him.

Williams’s final days were covered in Robin’s Wish, a documentary exploring the neurodegenerative disorder that the actor was struggling with before he died by suicide in 2014.