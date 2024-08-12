Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively set record with THIS milestone after 34 years

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have made history together as a couple.



The beloved couple becomes the first to dominate the box office since Bruce Wills and Demi Moore in 1990.

Ryan and Blake achieved this milestone with their respective films, Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us, taking the top two spots at the box office.

The 47-year-old actor's film, Deadpool & Wolverine, released on July 26, has grossed over $494.3 million domestically, continuing to hold the No. 1 position.

Meanwhile, the Gossip Girls star's film, It Ends With Us, premiered on August 9, secured the No.2 spot, bringing in $50 million in its opening weekend.

Last it was 34 years ago when a married couple achieved this feat.

In 1990, Willis starred in Die Hard 2, which was released on July 3, while Moore's Ghost premiered less than two weeks later.

At one point that year, Die Hard 2 and Ghost were the top two films in theaters.

Ryan and Blake, who previously starred together in Green Lantern (2011), also collaborated in the film IF (2024).

Notably, Blake also made a cameo appearance in Reynolds' latest hit, Deadpool & Wolverine.