How Kate Middleton handles Prince Louis ‘misbehaviour' at home

Kate Middleton has a way of disciplining her kids, especially her youngest son, when it comes to public faux pas.



The Princess of Wales calms Prince Louis down with an expert approved tactic, while she channels his young energy to help him calm down.

Royal author Tom Quinn said in his book Gilded Youth, An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family: "When Prince Louis misbehaved at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee for example, by sticking his tongue out at this mother, Kate's reaction was praised by a team of expert commentators.

"She apparently used a secret code to calm the children, as she does on occasions - she simply says 'let's take a break'. But as a former staffer explained, the children know these few words carry far more weight than we might imagine."



Meanwhile, an insider told the Sun: "Shouting is absolutely 'off limits' for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal."

The source added: "The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them."