Prince William frustrated with Prince Harry for refusing to help Kate Middleton

August 13, 2024

Prince William has been feeling a lot of emotions towards his young brother because of his inability to offer any kind of support to Kate Middleton during her health battle, leaving him to carry the workload alone.

News of this has been brought forward by royal commentator Phil Dampier.

He weighed in on things according to a report by OK magazine.

He explained how Prince Harry’s exit and the resulting bid to slim the Firm down, all of a sudden made it seem like “the slimmed-down monarchy by default is looking very slim, so they are thin on the ground and obviously, were they still working royals, Harry and Meghan could have taken up a lot of the slack.”

To make matters worse “we are where we are, and in some ways, you know, we're going to have to wait until George, Charlotte and Louis are another 10 years older before they can start performing duties,” so until they grow up “it's going to be difficult” for Prince William.

The icing on the cake to this though is the fact that “Now that they [have] set up as this kind of rival court, they will obviously hope that things they do don't overlap what William's doing. But it's just tragic that it's come to this, that they're doing their own thing.”

