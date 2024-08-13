Liam Payne, girlfriend Kate Cassidy enjoy romantic date night in Manchester

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy sparked breakup rumours in May 2023 after attending many red carpet events together

Liam Payne and his influencer girlfriend Kate Cassidy walked hand in hand as they exited a dining establishment on Monday.



Payne, 30, and Cassidy, 34, who were first spotted together in October 2022, were out for a dinner date at Sexy Fish restaurant.

Cassidy took to Instagram Stories with her outfit of the day as she posed in front of a mirror in an all-black ensemble which accentuated her toned figure in a waistcoat and knee-length leggings.



She completed her look with black pumps and blonde loose tresses. Cassidy kept her accessories minimal with a silver watch and silver ring on her right hand and a gold bracelet on the left.



The UK-based influencer also posted a picture of sushi and another snap with a friend. She didn't upload any picture with the One Direction alum but as per Just Jared, the couple walked out of the dining establishment together while holding each other's hand.

Meanwhile, Payne was photographed in a blue and white shirt with black jeans.

Last summer, they were spotted vacationing in St. Tropez with another famous couple.

In May 2023, the couple also sparked breakup rumours as they hadn’t been photographed together in months after attending many red carpet events together.

By early June, they were spotted holding hands again while out on a date night in London.

The former 1D singer is still a doting dad to his son, Bear, 7, who he shares with ex Cheryl Cole.

The UK-based influencer Kate Cassidy also posted a picture of sushi

However, Payne has also been as protective towards Cassidy as he once shut down trolls who accused the influencer of being with him only for his money.

As per Daily Mail, the singer screenshotted the message and shared it on his Instagram Story. "Gotta say you could tell me anything and I couldn't be turned," he wrote in response. "I've never felt a love like I do for Katelyn. We make each other better people."

He continued: "If it was just for the money I'd give her all of it. It's not though (please remember I'm hella sexy) and I know I'm fun and a loveable person. And I don't give a f*** to say that for the first time in my life I'm happy to be me and that's priceless.”