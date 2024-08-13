 
Jelly Roll becomes a beacon of hope for convicts: Report

Jelly Roll is reportedly more than happy to lend a helping hand to other convicts

August 13, 2024

Jelly Roll is reportedly trying to make other convicts do better.

According to a new report of Life & Style, “Never in his life did he think he would become a deputy!”

The insider went on to reveal, “Jelly really believed at one point he was destined to spend the rest of his life in prison.”

“He’s turned his life around — and he’s trying to help other convicts do the same now,” the source added.

It is pertinent to mention here that this report comes after a video surfaced on the internet which depicted the country musician helping a cancer survivor fan.

In this TikTok video, the 39-year-old musician, who claims to be “the son of a sinner,” spotted a fan who stood in the crowd while using an IV drip while performing at the Tailgates N’ Tallboys country music festival in Midland, Michigan.

Referring to this woman, who later was revealed to be "a cancer survivor," Jelly Roll shared, "I've seen a lot of crazy s*** at my shows,” adding, “But this young lady is out here with a full-blown IV,"

"Let's get her a chair,” the singing sensation continued.

"Somebody on my team, let's get her somewhere more comfortable to watch the rest of the show. We'll get you off your feet, baby. Okay?” he also told the fan at his show.

