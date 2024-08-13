 
Geo News

Kate Middleton makes strict rule about Harry, Meghan amid vacation with Prince William

Kate Middleton has set clear boundaries when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

August 13, 2024

Kate Middleton is setting her boundaries against anything Meghan and Harry, per insiders.

The Princess of Wales is relaxing in Balmoral with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne have also joined them to vacation at the Scottish castle

Sources claim the Princess has decided to “put a ban” on anything Meghan and Harry while she focuses on her health and recovery from cancer.

"Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time this summer," the source told Heat magazine.

"They decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as her mental health,” they added.

Another insider says Kate is enjoying "long walks with William and spending quality time with the children" as she keeps her head clear of the Sussexes.

They noted that Kate, the Princess of Wales, is "all about only doing things that bring her true joy and inner peace as she continues to get back to full health."

