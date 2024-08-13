Jennifer Lopez spotted embracing Ben Affleck's son amid reconciliation rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022

Jennifer Lopez was spotted on a shopping spree with Ben Affleck's son Samuel on Monday.

Jennifer took Samuel, 12, for shopping at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills. At one point, she also embraced her husband’s son.

The actress looked joyful and opted for a relaxed look for the outing. The Mother star wore a white romper and paired it with bright green high tops.

Her outing with the 12-year-old came after she spent time with Ben at his Los Angeles home.

This comes after her step-daughter Violet, 18, wore a dress that J.Lo wore on a date with the Batman actor in 2023.

The On The Floor singer was also recently seen wearing her wedding ring, igniting rumors of a patch-up between the couple.

Ben and Jen ignited rumors of a split back in May. The duo stopped making joint public appearances and ditched their wedding rings on a few outings.

The Deep Water star also missed his wife’s Bridgerton themed birthday party in July, adding fuel to rumors of divorce.

An insider recently told Page Six: “He's humiliated her because she made a big deal that he's the love of her life. They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record; they're not young kids.”

“There are five kids involved in this,” the source said. “She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over.”

Ben Affleck shares Samuel, Violet, and Fin, 15, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.