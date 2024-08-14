 
Katie Holmes over the moon as Suri leaves the nest

Katie Holmes opens up about her feelings as her daughter Suri goes to college

August 14, 2024

Daughter of Katie Holmes, Suri is ushering into a chapter of her life as she departs for college and, her mother is so proud of her.

During an interview with Town & Country, the Batman Begins star said, "I'm proud of my daughter," adding, "Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy."

As she opens up about her daughter's future, Katie reflects on her time at Columbia University. "I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that," she told the outlet.

Her comments about her daughter come across as rare as she jealously guarded the privacy of her family.

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," the actress previously told the Glamour. "I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."

