Prince Harry gets emotional for THIS 'very sad' reason

Prince Harry got emotional and reduced to tears that he would not be returning to the UK for his uncle, Robert Fellowes' funeral.



This has been claimed by an old friend of the duke amid reports Harry will not be returning to the UK for his uncle's funeral.

The royal source claimed Harry has said it is "very sad" that he is not planning to return to the UK for the funeral of his uncle.

Prince Harry’s friend told the Daily Beast, per Daily Express UK: "It’s just all very sad. The idea that he wouldn’t be there to support Jane in her grief would have been unimaginable a few years ago."

Robert Fellowes died on July 29. He was private secretary to Queen Elizabeth II from 1990 to 1999.

He was married to Princess Diana’s sister Lady Jane.

Earlier, the Daily Mail reported Harry will not be attending the funeral of Lord Fellowes at the end of August due to ongoing security concerns.