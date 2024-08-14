Kylie Jenner hints at trying new venture at 'the recording studio'

Kylie Jenner is open to trying new ventures, particularly her luck in the music industry.



The admission came in a recent interview with British Vogue where she was asked if she ever hoped to be a popstar as a child.



"I think so, yeah. I always knew I never had a fantastic voice or anything," she noted before she gave it another thought. "I should be a singer," she added.

"No, seriously. Maybe when I’m done making clothes, I’ll get into the recording studio." she told the outlet.

However, Kylie's true fans may be aware of her 2019 viral video where she was serenading her daughter Stormi in a video back then as she sang Rise And Shine to wake her up.

For now, the mother of two is being celebrated for her two successful businesses Kylie Cosmetics and Khy besides her occasional appearances on The Kardashians.

Kylie is 'a mother, media maven and newly minted front-row heroine,' read a recent joint post by her and British Vogue, giving a glimpse of the September 2024 cover.

The caption also raved about this edition being Kylie's debut on the cover of the UK magazine—also making her the first from the Kardashian family to be celebrated on the cover.

