Kit Harington dishes out on why he chose 'Eternals'

Kit Harington dishes out on choosing 'Eternals'

Kit Harington, who made his MCU debut in Eternals, talked about why he chose to work in the film.



The actor in a recent interview with the GQ magazine, talked about his role in the movie starring Angelina Jolie.

“I’m not going to pretend I took that role (Eternals) because it was different and interesting,” he said by adding, “If Marvel calls, you gotta do it.”

However, the film was cancelled by Marvel. Meanwhile, the franchise is working on a Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali.

As per the publication, however, it is unclear what the future holds for Harington at Marvel. As for the actor, he’s staying out of the franchise spotlight for now.

Eternals film grossed $402 million worldwide and received some awards and nominations, but it also became the first MCU film to not receive generally positive reviews.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, the movie film apart from Jolie, starred an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Brian Tyree Henry, and Salma Hayek.

In the film, immortal alien beings, emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their ancient counterparts, the Deviants.