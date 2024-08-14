Photo: Courtney Cox 'envious' of THIS person due to Jennifer Aniston: Report

Courtney Cox is reportedly insecure about Jennifer Aniston’s growing closeness to another A-listed star.

This star is no one else but Jennifer’s The Morning Show co-host Reese Witherspoon, who is reportedly helping the Friends veteran find a new beau, per Life & Style.

However, an insider recently shared that Reese “isn’t looking to pressure” Jennifer Aniston into an uncomfortable situation.

“She just wants to set this up so they can kick back together and have some fun outside of work because she’s convinced Jen is in desperate need of some romance,” the source explained.

They also noted that Jennifer “has been all work and no play for too long” which is keeping her from finding a new partner after which they concluded the chat.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was also revealed that “Jen and Reese are so tight these days, it’s become way more than a working relationship.”

“Courteney often finds Jen’s too busy with Reese to make time for her, and naturally she’s a bit envious,” they also claimed and pointed out that “Courteney complaining she’s losing her bestie.”

“She doesn’t have anything against Reese, but even when they all go out together, she’s often left feeling like the third wheel. She’s trying not to get her feelings hurt, but she’s quite territorial with Jen. Courteney doesn’t like to share,” they concluded.