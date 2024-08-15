Photo: Tom Cruise ready to make his mark around the world: Source

Tom Cruise has reportedly developed a penchant for keeping houses in different countries.

According to an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, “Tom isn’t putting down America, but he does say he’s so much happier living in Europe. “

“That’s where he’s decided he wants to grow old and he’s ready to spend a fortune putting down roots. He loves the U.K. and feels very established there but he also wants homes in other countries,” the source continued.

“France being one, he’s fascinated by French culture and has been looking at buying a chateau on the outskirts of Paris,” the insider also addressed.

They also noted, “That’s why he got married [Katie Holmes] in Rome. He’s always loved it there and has talked about getting a home there forever and is now seriously looking to buy property there.”

“He’s become obsessed with creating this life overseas for himself, he wants to make his mark around the world. And he’s not stopping there, he’s planning to make a space movie and go to the moon. He's driven by this immense desire to expand and he’s got hundreds of millions to spend, so he figures why not?” the insider remarked in conclusion.