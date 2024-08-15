'Hot Ones' host dishes out Ryan Reynolds' one condition to appear on his show

Did Ryan Reynolds turn down an interview because of Hugh Jackman?

Hot Ones host Sean Evans has revealed interesting details behind Ryan Reynolds appearing in his show.

In the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Evans told the host that Ryan had been avoiding the famous culinary talk show until he finally said yes to appearing alongside his Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman.



He also shared how did the filming of the July 2024 episode go with Ryan and Hugh. Evans said that he knew it 'would be good' because of a chance encounter with the Deadpool actor before the shoot got underway.

"I’m walking around just looking for a bathroom … All of a sudden, behind me, I hear, 'I’ve been avoiding this mother-effer for years.' And I turn around, it’s just Ryan Reynolds walking towards me with a big smile on his face," said Evans. "From that moment I knew it’d be a good episode," he added.

Ryan and Hugh appeared on the July 25 episode of Hot Ones where IF actor also shared that he was shocked that some of movie's biggest surprises didn’t get leaked online.

Deadpool & Wolverine features several cameos, including Henry Cavill, Chris Evans, Wesley Snipes, Jennifer Garner and Channing Tatum.