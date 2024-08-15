 
Prince William planning a Sussex ban for some ‘much needed' respite

Prince William is gearing up for a Sussex ban that is ‘very much needed’

August 15, 2024

Prince William has reportedly been setting up a ban for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle which has been ‘very much needed’ for Kate Middleton.

News of this has been shared by an inside source that is close to Heat World.

This insider in question weighed in on everything during one of their most recent interviews and was quoted saying, “Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time this summer.”

In the meantime, “Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as mental health.”

