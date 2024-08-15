Photo: Kevin Costner believes he is indispensable in 'Yellowstone:' Report

Kevin Costner is reportedly growing hostile towards the critics of his passion project Horizon.

It is pertinent to mention that Kevin self-financed the four-part series film with a sum of $38 million.

However, the Western only made $11 million on its opening weekend, and disappointed Kevin Costner.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, the source shared, “Kevin’s well aware the likes of Taylor Sheridan and other turncoats are probably chuckling over Horizon‘s bad viewing numbers, and it’s only strengthened his bitterness and dislike toward them.”

“It would give him a lot of quiet satisfaction seeing those guys fall flat on their faces for even attempting to breathe fresh life into the show he sees very much as his baby — not theirs,” the source also mentioned.

“At the end of the day, Kevin thinks the Yellowstone bosses are running around like delusional headless chickens,” they continued.

Wrapping up the chat, the source added, “His bottom line, however egotistical it may sound, is that without his genius — even on a consulting level — it’s not going to work.”