Amy Robach's ex over the moon after the divorce

Andrew Shue, the ex of Amy Robach, is said to be living the best times of his life after his split with his former wife and his new romance with Marilee Fiebig.



Giving an update about his life, her sister Elizabeth Shue told E! News, “He’s great. He’s very, very happy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, The Boys star said she has a great bond with her siblings. “We’re very close,” adding, “My brother John and my brother Andrew — they’re my family. They’re my people.”

Andrew meanwhile was thrown in a much public light after his former wife Amy was reported to be in a relationship with her co-worker T.J. Holmes.

Fingers were pointed at the couple for being ‘cheaters,’ however they clarified their past relationships had ended at the time they started dating.

"We both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” the former GMA3 anchor said on Amy and T.J. in December 2023.

Echoing his views, Amy said, “We had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces."

In the meantime, the drama that was created after the way their relationship came to the public led to a heavy impact on their respective now-ex partners.

This, in turn, made them come closer to each other over a mutual breakdown as reports say Andrew and Marilee sparked a romance in late 2023.