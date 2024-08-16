Photo: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's bond still suffering after DUI arrest?

Jessica Biel has reportedly not forgiven her husband Justin Timberlake for embarrassing her yet.

As fans will be aware, the former boyfriend of Britney Spears was arrested in Sag Harbor, N.Y. for driving while under the influence with the police report mentioning his bloodshot eyes, alcoholic smell of breath, and his poor performance on sobriety tests last month.

An insider recently shared with Life & Style that Jessica Biel “has a list of rules” for the singer after the DUI arrest drama.

The source also tipped, “The incident put a huge strain on the marriage.”

As per this insider, “Jessica wants Justin’s assurances that he’ll be more supportive of her work,” now and noted, “even if that means staying home with the kids [Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4] while she’s on a shoot.”

“She’s pushing to work more and counting on Justin to pick up the slack,” the confidante maintained.

Wrapping up the chat, the source stated that Jessia is forcing her husband “for more help around the house and more regular date nights" as "she’s been pushed to her limits by his immaturity.”