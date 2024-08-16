 
Geo News

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's bond still suffering after DUI arrest?

The couple is reportedly going through marital woes after Justin Timberlake's latest arrest

By
Web Desk
|

August 16, 2024

Photo: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biels bond still suffering after DUI arrest?
Photo: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's bond still suffering after DUI arrest?

Jessica Biel has reportedly not forgiven her husband Justin Timberlake for embarrassing her yet. 

As fans will be aware, the former boyfriend of Britney Spears was arrested in Sag Harbor, N.Y. for driving while under the influence with the police report mentioning his bloodshot eyes, alcoholic smell of breath, and his poor performance on sobriety tests last month.

An insider recently shared with Life & Style that Jessica Biel “has a list of rules” for the singer after the DUI arrest drama.

The source also tipped, “The incident put a huge strain on the marriage.”

As per this insider, “Jessica wants Justin’s assurances that he’ll be more supportive of her work,” now and noted, “even if that means staying home with the kids [Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4] while she’s on a shoot.”

“She’s pushing to work more and counting on Justin to pick up the slack,” the confidante maintained.

Wrapping up the chat, the source stated that Jessia is forcing her husband “for more help around the house and more regular date nights" as "she’s been pushed to her limits by his immaturity.”

Taylor Swift breaks silence over Vienna terror plot at London 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift breaks silence over Vienna terror plot at London 'Eras Tour'
Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla gush over Beyonce and make THIS request
Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla gush over Beyonce and make THIS request
Blake Lively second 'uncomfortable' interview resurfaces
Blake Lively second 'uncomfortable' interview resurfaces
Prince Harry skips family funeral for ‘cocaine-fuelled' spot with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry skips family funeral for ‘cocaine-fuelled' spot with Meghan Markle
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars tease 'timeless ballad' with new duet
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars tease 'timeless ballad' with new duet
Christina Aguilera recalls being body shamed after 'skinny teenager' era
Christina Aguilera recalls being body shamed after 'skinny teenager' era
Jennifer Lopez sends subtle message to Ben Affleck amid divorce
Jennifer Lopez sends subtle message to Ben Affleck amid divorce
Halsey launches new track 'Lonely Is the Muse'
Halsey launches new track 'Lonely Is the Muse'