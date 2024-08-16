Blake Lively second 'uncomfortable' interview resurfaces

Blake Lively’s second awkward interview just resurfaced!

The It Ends With Us star had a conversation with the award-winning journalist, Kjersti Flaa, back in 2016, that made the latter want to “quit her job.”

In the old interview, even though the 51-year-old reporter recently stated how this “uncomfortable” interaction made her want to leave the industry, there is a second interview that occurred between the two women, in 2018, that is just as awkward.

As Blake Lively was interviewed alongside Anna Kendrick, who were promoting their thriller, A Simple Favor back then, the journalist asked the mom of four how her character seemed “the most confident woman in the world” while Kendrick's is “very insecure.”

“In real life, it's the other way around,” Kendrick quipped, adding, “I constantly have to call Blake and be like, ‘It's okay, you're good at giving interviews. I promise people like you and respect you.'”

Jokingly, Kendrick also stated how her motivational talks were the “reason” Lively got out of bed in the morning.

To this, in a deadpan voice, the 36-year-old actress responded, “Anna is just an egomaniac, as you can see.”