'Hypocritical' Prince Harry tries to upset King Charles

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has expressed her thoughts on the Colombia trip of the California-based royal couple.



The royal author shared her views in her piece for Sky News Australia as Harry and Meghan arrived in Colombia.

Sharing the article on X, formerly Twitter handle, Angela slammed Harry.

She tweeted, “Prince Harry was once positive and popular. Now he is hypocritical, ungrateful and tries to upset his unwell father.”

In her column, Angela says Harry and Meghan's 'fake royal tour' of Colombia contradicts the Prince's 'profound anxiety' on keeping his family safe.

She went on saying, “Harry’s hypocrisy is shocking.”

“Although he and Meghan will be protected, why take such a risk in a country known for rape, terrorism, kidnappings for ransom and high levels of street crime,” Angela raised question over Archie and Lilibet parents Colombia trip.

Meanwhile, speaking about the monarch’s reaction to Harry and Meghan’s trip, Angela said, “It’s not surprising that King Charles and Prince William were ‘absolutely furious’.

“And Harry has been moaning about his father not speaking to him.”