Mehwish Hayat announces major sneak peek into 'Emily In Paris'

Mehwish Hayat gives a sneak-peek into the set of 'Emily In Paris' while hinting her appearance on the show's next season

By
Web Desk
|

August 16, 2024

Mehwish Hayat gave a little hint on her Instagram of her Emily In Paris cameo just recently.

The Pakistani actress, who also played lead role in Punjab Nahi Jaungi, made an astonishing post on Instagram while posing with Emily In Paris’ Gabriel, who’s real name is Lucas Bravo.

While taking it to her Instagram, the Baji actress posted a carousel post with Lucas Bravo, who is the male lead of the series, while standing next to each other in the Kitchen.

Furthermore, Hayat also shared a picture with the series’ producer Stephen Brown as they all stood together with a warm smile.

In regards to the caption, Mehwish wrote, ”It was wonderful catching up with the charming @lucasnbravo and my partner-in-crime Producer @sjoelbrown on the sets of the new season.”

Additionally, the Actor In Law actress expressed enthusiasm towards the new season of the comedy romantic series as she continued by saying, “super thrilled for today’s season premiere of ‘Emily in Paris’. Break a leg guys!!!”

Furthermore, she also hinted at her appearance in the next season of the series as she wrote, “Meanwhile who knows, just maybe Gabriel’s love life could use a dash of Pakistani spice next season!”

It is pertinent to mention that Emily in Paris season 4’s part one is streaming on Netflix since August 15th while the second part is said be releasing on September 12th. 

