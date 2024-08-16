Inside Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's baby number 5 plans

However, their tight schedules are hampering these baby plans as both struggle to spend time with each other, as per Life & Style.

Even though Ryan was the one who expressed that he wanted to have more babies, an insider dished, “Ryan has never been busier and is constantly flying over to the U.K. for his business with Wrexham A.F.A. and to L.A. to schmooze with all the studio people.”

Elaborating further on his busy routine, the source continued, “He’s got his brands to take care of, like Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin.”

The source even shared how the Deadpool & Wolverine duo successfully parent their four children along with their professional career and shared, “He’s amazing at doing it all while Blake tirelessly raises the kids and relies as little as possible on the nannies.”

Speaking of the It Ends With Us actress, the source mentioned, “she’s got her own movie career and brands to run as well.”

In conclusion, the insider explained, “So the two of them barely have a moment of downtime, let alone the bandwidth to plan around the best baby making schedule.”